Rovertown Hires Customer Onboarding Manager

Rovertown has announced the hiring of Jacob Rivera as its new Customer Onboarding Manager. With a robust background in marketing, IT and convenience retailing, Rivera will ensure a seamless onboarding experience for Rovertown’s expanding customer base.

“I’ve known the Rovertown team for years and have always admired their innovative approach to mobile apps and customer engagement,” said Rivera. “Launching apps has traditionally been a slow and tedious process in our industry, and Rovertown changed the game by enabling deployment in as quickly as a few weeks. I’m excited to work with retailers across the country and ensure that speed remains a differentiator as we continue to grow.”

Before joining Rovertown, Rivera held key positions in marketing and IT at Toot’n Totum — focusing on initiatives including vendor integrations, mobile apps and creative services.

His deep industry knowledge and ability to bridge both marketing and IT makes him uniquely suited to support Rovertown’s clients. Prior to Toot’n Totum, Rivera also held positions at Hastings Entertainment and several apparel retailers, including American Eagle and Express.

Rivera’s arrival comes at a time of significant growth for Rovertown, with a 50% year-over-year (YoY) increase in app users and a 62% YoY growth in impressions from October 2023 to October 2024. This announcement follows several key hires, including Michael Caldwell (formerly Yesway) as Customer Success Manager, Enterprise; Chris Patton (formerly PAR Retail) as Head of Integrations and Implementations; and Tyler Cameron (formerly MAPCO) as Head of Strategy and Analytics.

“As a new customer, working with Jacob has made onboarding simple and painless,” said Dustin Kriezenbeck, Director of Operations at Domino C-Stores. “It’s great working with someone who understands both the technical and marketing challenges — and can speak the same language as us, being a former retailer. We’re excited about this partnership, and we look forward to continuing to work with Jacob and the Rovertown team.”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Jacob on board,” said Jeffry Harrison, President and Co-Founder of Rovertown. “Customer success isn’t just about fixing problems — it’s about providing personalized support from day one. Jacob’s deep retail expertise is crucial to ensuring our partners are fully prepared for a smooth and successful launch.”