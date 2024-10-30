Sheetz Unveils Workwear Collection with Dickies

The limited-edition items are available now on the retailer's website.

Sheetz has revealed a new limited-time collaboration with workwear brand Dickies, bringing together two unmistakable brands in a line of items available on SheetzShop.com.

Drawing inspiration from Dickies’ timeless silhouettes, the collection is a stylish tribute to the hard-working individuals who keep the wheels turning — whether they’re on the road or behind the counter at Sheetz, the company noted in a statement.

“We’re thrilled to bring to life this exclusive capsule collection with Dickies, which honors not just our loyal customers but also our dedicated Sheetz employees who work tirelessly around the clock to serve them,” said Ryan Sheetz, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Supply Chain. “This collection is a celebration of the everyday heroes who embody the spirit of Sheetz.”

The “Sheetz x Dickies” collection features a range of must-have pieces, including the iconic Dickies Eisenhower Jacket, alongside work shirts, t-shirts, coveralls, overalls, and a variety of hats and patches — all with a unique Sheetz twist. With prices ranging from $5 to $80, there’s something for every fan looking to rep their favorite brand.

“We are thrilled to partner with Sheetz on their exclusive capsule, which perfectly blends Dickies’ heritage of durable, high-quality workwear with Sheetz’s unique personality,” said Tory Kerr, Director of Marketing: Collaborations and Communities at Dickies.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pa., Sheetz is one of America’s fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 26,000 employees. The company operates over 750 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, Michigan, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina.