Wawa Closes Doors to its First Standalone Drive-Through

In 2021, Wawa launched its first standalone drive-through location in Morrisville, Pa., during a time when convenience had a whole new meaning. This week, however, the retailer decided to close up shop on its inaugural site, according to LevittownNow.com, which reported that crews were seen closing up the location on Monday.

At the time of the launch, the site was meant to be a quick option for customers on the go, focusing on grab-and-go food and beverages. Located directly next to an existing Wawa c-store, the modern-looking drive-through option also featured a limited menu of customer favorite foodservice options.

The standalone drive-through concept lives on at the chain’s two other sites in Allentown, Pa., and Largo, Fla. Wawa continues to operate these locations as the company researches potential future store concepts, including a travel center slated to open in 2025.

Wawa’s Rapid Expansion

While Wawa may be closing down a location, the overall trend for the retailer is growth. Most recently, it entered its newest market of Central Pennsylvania with the opening of a new store in Middleton.

“We are excited to open our first store into Central PA, as well as celebrate others under construction,” said Katie Stevens, director of store operations, Wawa. “We look forward to continuing to bring our unique brand of fresh food, beverages and convenience to new areas and to further our commitment to providing the community with not only a new level of convenience but a strong, committed community partner.”

In addition to expanding in the central Pennsylvania market, the retailer has put additional emphasis on bolstering its presence in North Carolina, Alabama, Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. The company aims to open over 160 new stores in these markets in the next five to eight years, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The retailer also recently opened its first stores in Michigan and Georgia, with plans to add dozens of stores in the coming years.

In February, Wawa CEO Chris Gheysens noted that the plan for the future would be “the most aggressive growth” in Wawa’s history, and he has held true to his word so far.

Today, Wawa operates stores throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Alabama and Washington, D.C. with more than 1,060 locations to date.