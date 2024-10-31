EG America Matching Donations to Support Community Development

EG America has once again partnered with nonprofit Westborough Connects for its 2024 Annual Appeal during the month of November. For every dollar raised during the campaign up to $10,000, EG America will donate $1 to the organization.

EG America is the operator of 10 convenience store banners nationwide, including Cumberland Farms, and headquartered in Westborough, Mass.

“Westborough Connects is making significant, long-term contributions to the local community,” said John Carey, President and CEO of EG America. “We are pleased to continue our partnership with the organization and to support their Annual Appeal campaign.”

Since 2019, Westborough Connects has been offering free community programming on topics that are central to its mission of helping to build a thriving, kind and connected community where everybody belongs. Often in collaboration with others, such as local groups and town departments, Westborough Connects seeks to connect residents to important resources and to each other.

Over the past 12 months, WC has hosted 25 community programs with a combined attendance of over 2,600 (combined total for programs and initiatives where tracking direct participant numbers was possible). During the same time period, the WC subscriber base grew by 10% to 1,943 individuals.

“The Annual Appeal campaign is an important piece of the organization’s diversified fundraising strategy. It appeals to community members who attend our programs, read our newsletters and utilize the resources we share,” said Westborough Connects Executive Director Kelley Petralia. “With a match from EG America, they can feel good about doubling the impact of their donation.”

With more than 1,500 retail locations and 18,000 team members across the U.S., EG America is one of the fastest-growing convenience store retailers in the country. EG operates Certified Oil, Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Loaf N’ Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb and Turkey Hill stores.