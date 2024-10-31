Global Partners Announces ‘Get a Coke, Share a Coke’ Holiday Program

For the second year in a row, Global Partners is teaming up with Coca-Cola to bring its communities together through the “Get a Coke, Share a Coke” initiative. The unique program invites customers of Alltown Fresh, Alltown, XtraMart, Wheels or Jiffy Mart to enjoy a complimentary beverage while supporting local charities.

Loyalty program members of Alltown Neighborhood Perks and Fresh with Benefits can take part in this charitable initiative by visiting myneighborhoodperks.com/coke from Oct. 31, 2024, to Jan. 1, 2025. For each contribution to one of three well-established charities, participants will receive a free 20-ounce Coke, Sprite or Smartwater.

“We believe in the power of collective action,” said Laura Derba, Global Partners Senior Vice President of Retail Operations. “With every free beverage redeemed, our members are participating in a community effort to reach our goal of donating $50,000 to charities that make a difference. This is not just about enjoying a Coke; it’s about coming together to spread

kindness during the holiday season.”

Participants can choose to support one of the following deserving charities: the Greater Boston Food Bank, which provides meals to over half a million people annually; Habitat for Humanity NY, dedicated to creating safe, affordable housing; and First Robotics New England, which empowers students through hands-on STEM experiences in competitive robotics.

After selecting a charity, members will receive a free 20-ounce Coke, Sprite or Smartwater in their loyalty account. For each selection, Global Partners will donate $2.50 to the chosen charity, with a goal of contributing $50,000, following last year’s success of raising $45,000.

Members can participate weekly, earning rewards up to nine times, with a maximum donation of $22.50 per member. Free beverages can be redeemed until January 31, 2025, giving ample time to enjoy rewards.

“This program highlights joy and generosity, allowing community members to receive a free beverage while directly supporting worthy causes,” Derba continued. “By participating, members not only enjoy a refreshing drink but also play a crucial role in directing charitable contributions, making the giving process personal and meaningful.”

Global Partners’ retail locations are dedicated to making a positive impact in the communities it serves through active partnerships with charitable organizations. From collecting spare change for nonprofits supporting children to hosting car washes for local schools and running food and fuel donation programs, Global’s retail locations contribute more than $500,000 annually to help support a wide range of causes.