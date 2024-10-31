Nouria to Acquire Enmarket from Colonial Group

Worcester, Mass.-based Nouria has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Enmarket from its parent company Colonial Group.

“This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Nouria’s strategic expansion, positioning the company to serve new markets while continuing to provide an award-winning customer experience,” the retailer noted in a statement.

The acquisition of over 132 Enmarket convenience stores and nearly 26 Enmarket car washes will extend Nouria’s reach into the Southeast, strengthening its retail presence and expanding its footprint beyond its current base in the Northeast.

“We are thrilled to welcome Enmarket into the Nouria family,” said Tony El-Nemr, founder and CEO of Nouria. “This acquisition reflects our shared dedication to enhancing customer experiences and allows us to bring our award-winning service to new communities in the Southeast. We are confident this will be a seamless integration that benefits both our new customers and the Enmarket team.”

Nouria noted that it is committed to ensuring a smooth transition for both Enmarket employees and customers. All existing Enmarket stores will remain operational, and Nouria plans to build on Enmarket’s strong foundation by leveraging its own resources, technology and expertise to elevate the overall customer experience. Nouria stated that it will integrate best practices to uphold and enhance the high standards of service that both companies are known for.

“Enmarket has been a part of the Colonial Group family for over 60 years. I am extremely proud of what that team has accomplished, especially in the last 10 years that I’ve been directly involved. The retail convenience industry is more dynamic than ever, and I have every confidence the Enmarket team will reach new heights given the laser focus Tony and the Nouria team bring on growth and being the best in class in their industry,” said Christian Demere, president and CEO of Colonial Group. “This transaction represents a positive step forward for both organizations, allowing each to focus on its strengths while ensuring Enmarket continues to thrive under Nouria’s leadership.”

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.

Founded in 1989, Nouria Energy Corp. is a family-owned and operated business that has grown into one of the nation’s most successful convenience store chains. Nouria operates over 170 convenience stores, 61 carwash locations and an extensive unbranded wholesale fuel distribution network with a significant number of branded dealers throughout the Northeast.

Colonial Group is a fourth-generation family-owned business based in Savannah, Ga. Founded in 1921, Colonial Group is a leader in the energy and chemical distribution industries, product storage and handling industries and convenience retail. The company remains headquartered in Savannah today and is one of America’s largest privately held companies.