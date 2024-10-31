November 2024: Honoring Pilot Company

Pilot has earned CSD’s 2024 Chain of the Year Award for its commitment to operational excellence, innovation, a people-first culture and strategic direction.

Pilot Company (Pilot) is standing out for operational excellence driven by its people-first culture, an innovation mindset and a strong future-focused direction as it modernizes locations through its $1 billion-plus New Horizons Initiative.

As Pilot remodels sites, it’s embracing foodservice evolution, upgrading fuel dispensers, and adding self-checkout kiosks and delivery with plans for mobile ordering. At the same time, it’s shaping the future of energy by building out electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure across the country from coast to coast.

Founded in 1958, the Knoxville, Tenn.-based company has grown to become one of the leading fuel suppliers and the largest operator of travel centers in North America. A wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Pilot’s travel center network includes nearly 900 locations across 44 states and six Canadian provinces, where the chain’s 30,000 team members serve 1.2 million customers per day. CStore Decisions is proud to honor Pilot as its 2024 Chain of the Year. Pilot marks the 35th winner of the award, which is the oldest and most prestigious award in convenience retailing.

“We are humbled and honored to be recognized as Chain of the Year by CStore Decisions,” said Adam Wright, CEO of Pilot. “This award reflects our team members’ hard work and dedication to serve our customers, guests and each other. We’re committed to being the leading energy and experience provider people can rely on to fuel their journeys and meet their needs every time they stop with us.”