TA Named a Top Company for Women to Work in Transportation

TravelCenters of America (TA) was recently named a 2024 Top Company for Women to Work in Transportation by Redefining the Road, the official magazine of the Women in Trucking Association (WIT). TA was selected for its efforts in the following areas:

Providing a culture supportive of gender diversity

Flexible hours and work requirements to accommodate family and life balance

Competitive compensation and benefits

Training and continued professional development

Career advancement opportunities

“We’re honored to be recognized by WIT as a ‘Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation’ and appreciate being awarded for the work we’re doing to foster greater gender diversity and an inclusive work environment where women have the resources they need to succeed both personally and professionally in the transportation industry,” said Debi Boffa, TA CEO. “I am immensely proud of the women who work at TravelCenters of America as they are an integral part of our team, our vision and our future. Thank you, Women in Trucking, for this award and your incredible support of women in the industry and providing a great platform with many opportunities for women and their allies to support women in this industry.”

Women make up 43% of TA’s workforce, and nearly 30% of its senior leadership positions are held by women. TA fosters an environment of engagement; its Women’s Resource Group (TA WIN) focuses on building an inclusive community offering development, resources, networking and mentoring.

TA also has a Women’s Safety Advisory Panel focused on creating safer environments for women guests and team members (which in turn will make its sites safer for everyone, regardless of gender). TA also engages with organizations that support women including Women in Trucking and TAT.