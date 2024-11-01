Circle K to More Than Double New York Store Count

Circle K fans in New York will be delighted to learn that the retailer recently announced plans to more than double its store count in the state through a new franchise development agreement with The Briad Group. As part of the agreement, the Briad Group will open 40 franchised Circle K stores in upstate New York, where the company currently operates approximately 30 stores.

“We’re very pleased to partner with The Briad Group to bring Circle K to new communities in New York and look forward to supporting their efforts to make our customers’ lives a little easier,” said Pat Fitzpatrick, vice president of global franchise for Circle K. “Their proven experience as restaurant and hotel operators and intimate knowledge of their guests will make them a tremendous asset for the Circle K brand as we accelerate our growth in the Northeast.”

Development of the new locations is slated to begin in early 2025, the company reported.

“We are excited about this partnership with Circle K and look forward to the mutual growth and success it will bring,” said Brad Honigfeld, CEO of The Briad Group. “These new store locations will offer enhanced convenience and fueling services to the various New York communities, aligning with our commitment to delivering excellence across our business segments.”

Circle K is a subsidiary of Alimentation Couche-Tard, which operates in 31 countries and territories with more than 16,800 stores. It is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the U.S., and it is a leader in the convenience store industry in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, Belgium, as well as in Ireland.

The Briad Group is a leader in the hospitality industry, managing a portfolio that includes Wendy’s franchises, as well as Marriott and Hilton hotels. The company operates a range of food and hospitality ventures across the U.S.