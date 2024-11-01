CSD to Host EV Webinar

CStore Decisions is hosting a webinar on Nov. 21 to discuss electric vehicles (EVs) and the impact on the c-store industry. “Considering Electric Vehicle Charging” will cover key considerations on the topic and action steps retailers can take as they form plans and make decisions for approaching the technology.

CStore Decisions Senior Editor Emily Boes will moderate, and expert speakers include:

Spencer Thomas, Retail Fuel Management, Southwest Georgia Oil Co./SunStop Market

Eric McCrum, Sr. Manager of EV & Energy Programs, Sheetz

Karl Doenges, Executive Director, Charging Analytics Program, Transportation Energy Institute

Registrants are welcome to tune in and ask questions as our panelists delve into EV charging and the various facets that must be considered as we look toward 2025.

Register here to join us on Nov. 21 at 2 p.m. EST.