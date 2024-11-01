CStore Connections Opens Early Bird Registration Window

The annual conference is set to bring together c-store professionals with a variety of different backgrounds in a packed four-day event.

The annual NAG Conference is back this year under a new name, CStore Connections, to better illustrate the heart and soul of the event we all know and love. The 2025 program still serves as a hub for like minded industry peers, offering actionable insights, talks from respected professionals and countless networking opportunities.

CStore Connections is not just an event; it’s a dynamic experience designed to elevate the convenience retail industry. This unique gathering brings together visionaries, industry leaders and entrepreneurs under one roof to foster meaningful connections and ignite collaborative initiatives.

Attendees can expect a vibrant atmosphere where innovation and ideas converge, paving the way for transformative partnerships. From insightful speakers to interactive networking sessions, CStore Connections is the epicenter of convenience retail evolution.

The event will take place this year in Charlotte, N.C., from March 9-12 at The Westin Charlotte.

Early bird registration for the event has officially opened, offering attendees the chance to get $200 off if they register before the end of the year (Dec. 31, 2024).

“We love that so many of our attendee’s plan well in advance to join us each year. Our event thrives because industry leaders come together to discuss challenges and network in a welcoming atmosphere,” said Allison Dean, executive director, NAG Convenience. “So, even if you’ll be a first-time attendee, we’re truly grateful for you spending your time to help enrich the convenience retailing landscape. Our $200 early registration savings is our way of saying thank you for committing early. And don’t worry — if for any reason you are no longer able to attend, we are happy to change the name on your ticket to anyone from your company with no change fees.”

