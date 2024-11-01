Maverik, Kum & Go Offer Free Coffee for Veterans Day

All active-duty military and veterans can grab a complimentary cup for one day only.

Maverik and Kum and Go (K&G) have announced a new Veterans Day promotion, through which all veterans and active-duty military can begin their day with a complimentary coffee.

On Monday, Nov. 11, the leading c-store brands will treat service members to a free Bean-to-Cup coffee, up to size large, as a heartfelt thank you for their service. The deal will be offered across their combined footprint of more than 840 Maverik and K&G locations from the Midwest to the West Coast.

From Colombian and Dark Brazilian to House Blend and High Caffeine, the Bean-to-Cup machines brew freshly ground coffee blends from around the world. Military personnel can choose from a wide range of premium roasts, each brewed on demand for maximum freshness and flavor.

To save on every gallon of fuel, earn freebies and take advantage of other high-value rewards, service members are also encouraged to sign up for Maverik’s Adventure Club or upgraded Nitro membership, or K&G’s &Rewards program.

Maverik and Kum & Go, after joining forces in 2023, serve customers in over 840 locations across 20 states and growing.