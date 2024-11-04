6 Steps for Building Better Breakfast Programs

Breakfast remains a key daypart for c-store retailers. After all, it’s a meal period that generates consistent traffic, giving retailers an opportunity to drive customer loyalty among this uptick in guests.

A “better breakfast program” is one that appeals to the core consumer that frequents your store locations. Understanding the unique demands of your consumer base and then meeting those needs is vital to running a successful breakfast program.

Overall, we’re seeing more foodservice establishments offering higher-quality food and a greater variety of options, both of which appeal to a broad audience. A successful c-store breakfast starts with an appealing coffee program that meets or exceeds consumers’ expectations. Once a c-store has built customer loyalty around its coffee program, the average check is likely to rise if customers also see menu options that pair well with coffee.

Ask yourself, is convenience and cost still your focus or is it a quality breakfast program that has positive, lasting implications? If it’s the latter, here are six steps to developing a quality breakfast program for convenience store foodservice.

1. Understand your customer base. Why does a customer frequent a c-store establishment in the morning? The reason used to come down to convenience and cost. For some consumers, this still holds true, but most customers today are seeking a higher standard that appeals to their lifestyle. When it comes to breakfast, consumers are creatures of habit, and they have many options to satisfy their needs. It takes a lot to get them to change their morning habits, but they will if an operator is providing differentiation that is appealing to them.

2. Offer a quality beverage program. Most consumers have coffee or tea every morning at the same place and have been going to that place for an extended period of time. It may have started out based on convenience, inexpensive pricing or ease of getting in and out of the establishment. For many, coffee and tea have evolved, and many consumers want choices that appeal to their tastes and are willing to pay a premium to satisfy their tastes. Dunkin’ is a perfect example of a company that was at first reluctant to adapt. It had such a loyal following for its standard drip coffee, but ultimately, it adjusted by adding dark roast, cold brew, espresso-based drinks as well as smoothies and other non-coffee-based beverages to great success. Remember, most consumers will pay more for a product that gets their day off to a great start as well as for an afternoon “pick-me-up.”

3. Differentiate breakfast menu items. Many consumers are looking for something to eat in the morning, but how do you make it something that they crave? You can’t be everything to everyone, but it is crucial to make a statement as to what you do well. Scratch production is not usually feasible, but baking off items that are parbaked gives the impression of scratch and it fills the store with enticing aromas. Some signature muffins using scoop-and-bake batter, a bake-off cinnamon roll, bake-off biscuits and more can raise your average check and make a happier customer. What is different about your breakfast sandwich? Something about it should be special. Using applewood-smoked bacon, for instance, may be a true differentiator. A quality, unique cheese may be the differentiator vs. standard American cheese. Make it special and the consumer will pay more and return more frequently.

4. Provide healthier options. Offering healthier options can reap tremendous long-term benefits. In many cases, it could be the difference in bringing four people to your locations instead of one. But you can’t force healthier. Products must be appealing both in how they look and taste. A breakfast sandwich can be made available with egg white or turkey bacon/sausage. There can be a low-fat pastry available that tastes great. Have fresh fruit available as well as yogurt parfaits. The consumer will pay more for these items and will appreciate the effort. Make sure the beverage menu isn’t overly indulgent. It is crucial to offer alternatives to cream and sugar and to develop other morning drinks such as smoothies that are health conscious. In the right market açai bowls can be a great hit.

5. Ensure consistent execution and quality standards. How a customer starts the day may have a significant impact on how their day goes. It’s important to get the breakfast experience right. Inconsistent drip coffee is inexcusable because the process of brewing coffee isn’t difficult if proper training is given to employees. (We’ve all experienced the frustration of finding coffee grinds in our cup.) Espresso-based beverages require expertise, and fully automatic machines can provide consistency. Keeping menus simple — not bloated — significantly improves consistency and helps stores meet the quality standards customers expect. It’s essential to do what you do well and provide customers with the correct experience every time they frequent your establishments.

6. Focus on service and hospitality. Getting to know the morning customer can have a significant impact on them returning frequently to your establishment. A regular customer must be acknowledged, but not in an over-the-top way. Every customer is different, and their greetings will be different. Knowing what they do or don’t like, which includes how they like their products prepared, goes a long way. This is part of the overall experience, and a great experience may not include perfect food and beverages every day. The consumer loves being recognized and appreciated. The morning team must be trained in providing great service and hospitality.

Bruce Reinstein is a partner with Kinetic12 Consulting, a Chicago-based foodservice and general management consulting firm that works with foodservice operators, suppliers and organizations on customized strategic initiatives and guides collaborative forums and best-practice projects. Learn more at Kinetic12.com or contact him at [email protected].