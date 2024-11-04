Superior Car Wash Systems is proudly introducing a line of affordable Stainless Steel Touch Free Automatic Car Wash Systems perfect for the convenience store that either has an existing car wash system or is planning on installing a new system. These three different machines clean with high pressure, therefore there is absolutely no damage to any vehicle. The machines apply wax, rinse and pre-soak, along with a wheel scrubber and drying system. Whether washing a standard vehicle or a high Sprinter, clearance is not an issue at 10 feet by 10 inches. Superior Car Wash Systems also offers optional pay stations with “Pay at the Pump” capability, along with self-service vacuums.

Superior Car Wash Systems

www.superiorcarwashsystems.com