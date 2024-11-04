Sheetz Enables In-Store Cryptocurrency Payments at 750 locations.

The retailer extended its partnership with Flexa to allow cryptocurrency transactions at all Sheetz locations.

Cryptocurrency is playing more of a role in today’s c-store than ever before. According to a report from Grand View Research, the use of Crypto ATMs is seeing immense growth, with no signs of slowing down. The report revealed that the global crypto ATM market size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 63.4% from 2024-2030, with its market size already at $182.1 million.

Crypto ATMs, however, are not the only way retailers are leveraging the technology.

Recently, Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz announced that it will begin accepting digital currency payments for in-store purchases at all of its locations across the Mid-Atlantic.

The move comes as part of a collaboration with Flexa, a digital payments company, following a pilot program at select locations. After the successful test, the technology will now be implemented at more than 750 Sheetz locations across the U.S.

“We’ve always been committed to giving our customers more payment options, and our expanded partnership with Flexa allows us to do just that,” said Sheetz Executive Vice President of Marketing and Supply Chain Ryan Sheetz. “We’re excited to make digital currency payments available at all our stores and to meet the growing interest in stablecoins among our customers.”

Flexa’s digital asset payments solutions enable consumers to make instant, fraud-proof payments using various digital assets, including bitcoin, ether, litecoin and stablecoins such as USD Coin. The new technology integrates directly with Sheetz’s existing in-store point-of-sale systems, ensuring a smooth and fast checkout process.

“Flexa is making digital currency payments more accessible and user-friendly than ever before,” said Trevor Filter, cofounder of Flexa. “The demand for stablecoin use cases continues to grow, and we’re excited to help Sheetz stay at the forefront of payment innovation by offering their customers the ability to pay instantly and securely at any of their stores.”

As digital currencies, particularly stablecoins, continue to gain traction for everyday transactions, Sheetz’s expanded partnership with Flexa reflects the growing consumer demand for alternative payment methods. Over 23% of U.S. consumers now own cryptocurrency, and 58% are interested in using it for purchases, according to PYMNTS.com.

To celebrate the milestone, Sheetz and Flexa are offering an exclusive promotion at all Sheetz locations. Starting now, customers will save $20 on a single purchase when paying with Flexa.

Established in 1952, Sheetz is a family-owned and operated convenience store chain with more than 750 locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan and Maryland.