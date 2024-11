Hilco launched Warheads SOUR Jelly Pops 1.41 ounces. The delicious, very detailed “Wally Warheads” Jelly Pops are featured in three different flavors — Sour-sanded Watermelon, Blue Raspberry and Green Apple. They are packed 12 per box, four boxes per case.

Hilco Sweets LLC

www.hilcousa.com