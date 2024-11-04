Still Prosecco

VOGA Prosecco DOC Still pioneers a new category of wine; crafted from Glera grapes, this wine captures the essence of traditional Prosecco with a unique twist — offering consumers a refreshing yet versatile alternative. Harnessing the juggernaut power of the Prosecco category, which saw the Osservatorio Economico of Prosecco report production of 638 million bottles and a turnover of 3.35 billion euros in 2022 (equivalent to approximately 3.65 billion U.S. dollars), VOGA Prosecco DOC Still promises to intrigue and delight. It boasts inviting aromas of green apple, pear and citrus, underscored by subtle floral notes. Its smooth, creamy texture and vibrant acidity make it a standout choice for consumers seeking quality and value. Perfectly positioned at an attractive price point, this innovative product is poised to capture the attention of discerning buyers and elevate any retail or dining experience.

Enovation Brands

www.vogaitalia.com