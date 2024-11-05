5 trends Impacting Dispensed Beverages in C-Stores

The dispensed beverage category in convenience stores is an evolving space, and the consumer preferences driving changes in the category offer insights into future opportunities for c-store operators.

Here are five major trends impacting dispensed beverages in convenience stores today, with statistics from Foodservice IP’s recent research.

1. Shifting Consumer Preferences Toward Healthier Options. Consumer preferences for healthier drink alternatives are reshaping the cold dispensed beverage market. While carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) continue to dominate with a 65% market share, an increasing number of c-store patrons are opting for healthier choices. According to recent data from Foodservice IP, 33% of cold dispensed beverage buyers chose something other than a soft drink, such as iced tea or water. Packaged beverage sales are also seeing a similar trend, with 44% of consumers opting for non-soda drinks, such as energy drinks, water and iced coffee.

Operators are taking note of this trend and expanding their offerings to include, not only healthier options, but also beverages that cater to specific dietary preferences. For example, Texas Born (TXB) has introduced rehydration beverages in various flavors like strawberry and mango, along with proprietary “Made in Texas” sodas made from pure sugar cane. This movement toward healthier beverages aligns with broader foodservice trends where consumers are seeking out natural ingredients, organic products and non-GMO options.

2. The Importance of Visual Appeal and Cleanliness. Although price and convenience are critical factors for c-store patrons, the visual appeal of dispensed beverage areas can’t be overlooked. A significant 15% of consumers reported they didn’t purchase a drink because the beverage center did not look appealing. Operators are now recognizing that cleanliness and a well-organized beverage station are essential to driving sales. Beverage merchandising must be visually inviting, clean and neatly arranged, from the beverage fountains to the surrounding areas where patrons prepare their drinks.

C-store operators are investing in redesigns and better maintenance of beverage stations. Brands like ExtraMile have launched extensive store image refresh programs, which include clear signage and dedicated zones for various beverage categories, such as the “Recharge Zone” for cold drinks and the “Fizz” area for cold and frozen dispensed beverages. This increased focus on the aesthetic and functional aspects of beverage merchandising helps elevate the overall shopping experience, attracting customers and encouraging impulse purchases.

3. Price Sensitivity and Promotional Offers Drive Sales. Price continues to be a primary driver for dispensed beverage sales in c-stores. More than half (56%) of consumers indicated that a price discount would motivate them to try a new item, while 49% noted that free samples would have the same effect. Given the thin profit margins in foodservice, c-store operators need to balance offering value to customers with managing food costs effectively.

Promotions, such as discounted beverage bundles or “buy one, get one” offers, remain effective tools for driving sales and encouraging trial of new beverage options. C-store operators are also leveraging loyalty programs, fostering repeat business and building long-term customer loyalty. These efforts are especially important as the cold dispensed beverage market is projected to grow by 3.7% to $3.6 billion by 2025, with price-sensitive promotions playing a key role in that growth.

4. Growth of Frozen and Specialty Beverages.Frozen dispensed beverages are a small yet significant segment in the c-store beverage landscape, representing about 8% of total dispensed beverage purchases. Although niche, frozen drinks like slushies and milkshakes have strong appeal, particularly with younger consumers. Innovative c-store operators are expanding their frozen beverage offerings to include more specialized options, such as energy-infused slushies and bold, new flavors.

TXB, for instance, has introduced a range of new frozen drinks, including sour apple and strawberry lemonade flavors, and has added an energy-infused slushy called “Frazzle Energy” to its lineup. Meanwhile, QuickChek rolled out a zero-sugar frozen energy drink made with Prime Energy as part of its summer menu, highlighting the trend toward functional and specialty frozen drinks. Frozen dispensed beverages are expected to grow at a rate of 4.4%, reaching $638 million by 2025, driven by these innovative offerings.

5. Customization and Flavor Innovation. Customization and flavor innovation are becoming key differentiators in the dispensed beverage category. Consumers are seeking unique flavor combinations and the ability to personalize their drinks. C-store operators are capitalizing on this by offering diverse flavor options and integrating advanced beverage dispensers that allow customers to mix and match drinks.

Brands like TXB have expanded their soda fountain assortments with exclusive flavors like horchata, melon and hibiscus. Meanwhile, the introduction of new technologies enable c-stores to provide more exotic flavors in their dispensed beverages, offering a level of customization that rivals traditional restaurants and cafés. There is also a growing interest in beverages that combine both hydration and functionality, such as mocktails and beverages infused with vitamins, fruits and energy supplements. These functional drinks are resonating with health-conscious consumers looking for refreshing, yet beneficial, beverage options.

Dispensed beverages are a cornerstone of c-store foodservice, offering high margins and driving customer loyalty. The trends shaping the future of this category reflect broader shifts in consumer preferences, including a growing interest in healthier, customizable and visually appealing drinks. Operators who focus on cleanliness, visual appeal, competitive pricing and innovative offerings will be best positioned to capitalize on the ongoing evolution of this category. With the cold and frozen dispensed beverage markets expected to see steady growth through 2025, c-store operators have significant opportunities to capture a larger share of the foodservice market by responding to these emerging consumer trends.

Tim Powell is a principal with Foodservice IP, a research-based consulting firm based in Chicago. For more information contact Tim Powell ([email protected]) or learn more at Foodserviceip.com.