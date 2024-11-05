Love’s Introduces New Taco Offerings

Love’s Travel Stops has announced new hot food options at more than 500 of its locations across the country, focusing on hand-rolled tacos to satisfy travelers’ cravings.

Salsa verde has been added to the recipes of breakfast, lunch and dinner taco favorites, including the bacon egg and cheese, potato egg and cheese, grilled steak and grilled chicken tacos. The addition of salsa verde to the base elevates the flavor of every ingredient, creating a great balance.

New additions to Love’s taco menu include a steakhouse breakfast taco with grilled steak, fluffy scrambled eggs topped with a melty three-cheese blend and crispy fried onions and buffalo chicken ranch tacos for lunch and dinner.

“Our guests’ palates are constantly evolving as they look for more intriguing taste combinations,” said Greg Ekman, senior manager of culinary at Love’s. “We are excited to introduce our enhanced tacos, which offer a comforting blend of both familiar and new flavors. Love’s is dedicated to delivering a variety of delicious options to keep our guests fully satisfied as they move along their journey.”

Love’s tacos are prepped and cooked in-store daily, starting with the breakfast menu, served at 5 a.m. and lunch tacos are served beginning at 10:30 a.m. Tacos are available for $3.29 each or customers can save by buying two for $6.

In celebration of Love’s new tacos, exclusive weekly deals can be found in the Love’s Connect App throughout November. By downloading the app and creating an account, customers can redeem these offers, including a free taco this week.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City with nearly 40,000 employees in North America and Europe, Love’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 650 locations in 42 states.