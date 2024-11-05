MAPCO Launches Senior Discount Program

The new initiative will be available every Tuesday starting Nov. 5.

MAPCO has announced its new Senior Discount program, available every Tuesday starting now and running through the Holiday season. At all MAPCO locations, seniors can get 10% off merchandise within the store (excludes alcohol, tobacco, lottery and services) and an additional 10 cents off per gallon when they fuel up with their MYReward$ card.

“We value our senior customers and wanted to show our appreciation by offering them a special discount,” said Chrisinda Nelson, Manager of Marketing Communications at MAPCO. “We hope this program makes Tuesdays a little brighter and more affordable for seniors in the communities we serve.”

To take advantage of the Senior Discount, customers aged 60 and above simply need to enter their MYReward$ number at the register or gas pump. Customers can become a MYReward$ member by downloading the MAPCO app and signing up with their birthday.

This new program is the latest addition to MAPCO’s ongoing commitment to providing value and convenience to its customers. With its wide selection of snacks, drinks, and other essentials, plus guaranteed quality fuel options, MAPCO is a one-stop shop for all customer needs.

MAPCO is a leading convenience store chain with over 200 stores throughout the Southeastern U.S. Known for its friendly service, clean stores and quality products, MAPCO remains committed to serving the needs of its local communities.