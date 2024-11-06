Buc-ee’s Eyes New Land in Colorado

The retailer is working with El Paso County officials to determine if a Buc-ee's could potentially be built in Palmer Lake, Colo.

Texas-based Buc-ee’s, known for operating the world’s largest convenience store, is once again looking for new markets to expand to. Most recently, the retailer flagged Palmer Lake, Colo., as a potential site for a new Buc-ee’s, according to KOAA News5.

While the process is just beginning and no decision has been made as of yet, the town is hosting a meeting about the possibility of a new Buc-ee’s on Dec. 12.

In a recent Facebook post, Palmer Lake Mayor Havenar detailed the multi-step process due to concerns from the community about land annexation.

“The developer in question, for a potential Buc-ee’s on County Line Road and I-25, came forward inquiring about annexation,” the post read. “They were statutorily granted a hearing to determine eligibility. Per state statute, an annexation hearing is afforded to anyone who asks for one.”

Havenar clarified that the Dec. 12 hearing is simply to determine if Buc-ee’s is eligible to move forward in the process, and will not address land annexation. If Buc-ee’s is granted eligibility to pursue the site, that is when an annexation hearing will take place.