Global Partners Teams up With Greentown Labs for Climatetech Innovation

Through the partnership, the companies aim to accelerate a path to a net-zero future through sustainable solutions.

Global Partners has joined forces with Greentown Labs, the largest climatetech incubator in North America, in a move that enhances its dedication to sustainability. The partnership aims to speed up the development and launch of innovative technologies that tackle climate change challenges.

Through its Megawatt Partner designation, Global reaffirms its role in spearheading the Northeast’s transition to low-carbon, renewable fuels, driving impactful change and paving the way for a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.

“We are thrilled to partner with Greentown Labs to bolster the climatetech ecosystem through innovation and collaboration with industry leaders and entrepreneurs,” said James Cater, Global Partners Senior Director of Sustainability Strategy and Innovation. “Driving sustainability and climate action is more easily achievable through impactful partnerships, and this collaboration reflects our dedication to addressing those shared challenges together.”

Greentown, a nonprofit with incubators in Somerville, Massachusetts, and Houston, Texas, where Global has a terminal and retail footprint, supports more than 200 early-stage climatetech startups. It offers entrepreneurs lab space, shared office space, machine shops, electronic labs, tool shops, software and business resources, and a large network of corporate customers, investors, and more.

Through its partnership with Greentown, Global will forge connections with the incubator’s startups to accelerate climate technologies and will gain access to curated and customized events. Global will also have the opportunity to engage in meaningful dialogue with Greentown’s corporate partner network about innovative sustainability solutions.

“Having the opportunity to engage with energy industry leaders, like Global partners, is transformative for climatetech startups working to develop, deploy, and scale their technologies,” said Aisling Carlson, Senior Vice President of Partnerships, Greentown Labs. “We are eager to see how Global and our startup members will collaborate to accelerate pathways to market for critical climate solutions.”

Global Partners noted that it is committed to advancing sustainability through a range of innovative initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact. By investing in cleaner energy solutions, such as renewable fuels and electric vehicle infrastructure, the company is actively contributing to a greener future.

Additionally, Global prioritizes efficiency improvements across its operations, striving to minimize carbon emissions and enhance resource conservation. Through these efforts, the company demonstrates its dedication to promoting sustainable practices within the energy sector and beyond.