Hunt Brothers Pizza Unveils Next Generation Pizza Shoppe

The fifth generation format is available for implementation now.

Hunt Brothers Pizza has announced the launch of its 5th Generation Pizza Shoppe (5.0), which is now available to implement in all participating stores. Building on the momentum of surpassing 10,000 locations, this next-generation pizza shoppe focuses on operational efficiency, customer appeal and sales growth.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to engineer the best possible foodservice destination to serve Hunt Brothers Pizza,” said Dee Cleveland, Hunt Brothers Pizza Director of Marketing. “This new design not only makes life easier for our store partners but also captivates customers with its sleek, modern aesthetic.”

Pizza shoppes have been an integral part of Hunt Brothers Pizza’s branded program since 1991. Not only are they the avenue for servicing the quality hot food product during every daypart, but they also provide a food destination inside the store immediately increasing the value of those efforts through a known, proven, and trusted brand.

The Hunt Brothers Pizza pizza shoppes have been proven to grab customer attention and facilitate additional sales, providing both an added value and an overall ease of use behind the counter for c-store owners.

The 5.0 Pizza Shoppe incorporates features that enhance both the visual appeal for consumers and functionality for c-store employees. With eye-catching backlit LED menus, a stylish illuminated canopy, and a prominently lit Hunt Brothers Pizza logo coin, the design is crafted to draw in customers and make Hunt Brothers Pizza a focal point within the store. New updates also make for an organized and ergonomically designed workspace for the day-to-day c-store employee.

With more than 10,000 locations across the country, Hunt Brothers Pizza is the nation’s largest brand of made-to-order pizza in the convenience store industry. Hunt Brothers Pizza offers original and thin crust pizzas available as a grab-and-go Hunk A Pizza, or as a customizable whole pizza.