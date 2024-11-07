Casey’s Introduces Pickle Wrap Pizza LTO

Casey’s has introduced its latest pizza offering, the all-new Pickle Wrap Pizza — a twist on a classic Midwest appetizer.

Available at select locations in Minnesota and Iowa, the Pickle Wrap Pizza features Casey’s made-from-scratch dough and is topped with Philadelphia whipped cream cheese, chopped ham, smoky bacon, real mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and thick-cut pickles, available on both original and thin crust. The tangy, crunchy layers deliver a bold, on-trend flavor that will excite guests of the nation’s fifth-largest pizza chain.

“We are always experimenting with ways to serve guests the flavors they crave, test out trending ingredients and explore fresh ideas to add to each slice,” said Tom Brennan, Casey’s Chief Merchandising Officer. “Our bold, inventive Pickle Wrap Pizza is bringing the people what they want in a way that is distinctly Casey’s.”

Created by Casey’s district manager and Minnesota native Andrew Cairl, the Pickle Wrap Pizza was a finalist at Casey’s annual pizza competition earlier this year. Pickles on pizza might spark debate, but this distinct twist is guaranteed to deliver a savory spin on a familiar Midwest staple.

“If you’re from the Midwest, then you know the ham-and-pickle roll-up. We’ve turned that traditional tailgate or potluck appetizer into a Casey’s pizza,” said Cairl. “The dill pickle stands out, and while this pizza will appeal to pickle fans, its uniqueness can even pull people out of their comfort zones for a delicious Pickle Wrap Pizza surprise.”

A large Pickle Wrap Pizza is available for $17.99 at select locations across northern Iowa and Minnesota from Nov. 6 through Dec. 3.

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company operating approximately 2,900 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S.