NAG Names 2024 Scholarship Recipients

The Craig Neuhoff Memorial Scholarships were awarded to five deserving scholars with close ties to the c-store industry.

The National Advisory Group (NAG) has revealed the winners of its 2024 Craig Neuhoff Memorial Scholarship, which was named in honor of the former vice president at the GSP Companies who passed away Jan. 27, 2023 in a surfing accident.

Craig grew up in the convenience store industry, learning from his father, Paul Neuhoff, whose business supported retail marketing plans.

A message from the Neuhoff Family:

“Craig inspired us to be innovative, responsive to our customers’ challenges, and most importantly, understand their shoppers. As a supplier in the convenience store industry, he knew a lot of people from store associates up to CEOs, and developed an in-depth knowledge of the industry, from the pumps to the cash register. His broad knowledge of marketing, operations, leadership and the processes they follow helped retailers grow their businesses in an industry where the only constant is change. It’s an honor to have Craig commemorated in a scholarship. He had a very big heart, and helping students acquire an education would really bring him joy. Thank you.”

In Craig’s honor, we are pleased to announce that five well deserving scholars with close ties to NAG member companies were awarded a $1,000 scholarship each as they begun their fall semester this year. Since 1996, NAG has awarded more than $132,500 to 125 scholars, including our 2024 recipients.

Congratulations to:

Lily Churchill, a first-year student studying biochemistry and molecular biology at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire — Lily was nominated for this scholarship by her parent, William Churchill, merchandising manager at KwikTrip.

Nicole Coulter, a third-year student studying psychology at SUNY University at Buffalo — Nicole was nominated for this scholarship by her parent, Sharon Coulter, controller at The Reid Group/Crosby’s.

Ean Davidheiser, a first-year student studying to become an automotive technician at Western Technical College — Ean was nominated for this scholarship by his parent, Shannon Sassaman of KwikTrip.

Chloe Eckler, a first-year student studying digital marketing at State Technical College of Missouri — Chloe was nominated for this scholarship by her parent Catherine Eckler, senior transportation coordinator at Warrenton Oil/Fast Lane.

Michaela Winchester, a first-year student studying journalism at the University of Tennessee – Knoxville — Michaela was nominated for this scholarship by her parent Robert Winchester, merchandising manager at Weigel’s.

Employees of our member companies work hard every day to make opportunities available for their families. We are proud to be able to contribute to the education and growth of the youngest leaders within our industry.