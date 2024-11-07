Royal Farms Expands Virginia Footprint

Royal Farms has announced the opening of its newest location in Hampton, Va., offering customers a start-of-the-art experience with fresh food and exceptional service.

To commemorate the milestone, the chain is hosting a ticketed “Get Ready for ROFO” soft opening event on Nov. 25-26. During the event, customers are invited to tour the new store and enjoy a complimentary meal from the soft opening menu. Free tickets are available through Eventbrite here.

“We’re so excited to join the Hampton community! At Royal Farms, we’re all about bringing people together over great food and exceptional service, and we can’t wait to make new friends here in Hampton. Whether you’re fueling up or grabbing a meal, we’re here to make your day just a little brighter,” said Elaina Leatherbury, District Leader at Royal Farms.

The new Royal Farms in Hampton will feature a gas station with 16 fueling positions and a car wash. The location will be open 24/7, 365 days a year, to meet all the community’s convenience, food, and fuel needs. From freshly prepared fried chicken and made-to-order sandwiches to a wide range of breakfast options, Royal Farms offers something for everyone, any time of day.

To make the most of every visit, Royal Farms is inviting the Hampton community to join the ROFO Rewards loyalty program, where you can save money throughout the year, earn fuel discounts with RoFo Pay, receive rewards for everyday purchases, and redeem other surprise freebie offers.

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with over 300 locations. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, Md., in 1959. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina.