Strategizing for Sustainability

Energy efficiency can take on a myriad of forms for c-store chains, and as retailers consider future store designs, they’re taking sustainability into account, both barriers to entry as well as viable solutions.

As convenience stores enter a new wave of advanced technology, foodservice competitiveness and modern design, they are in a position to also consider sustainability and how they can contribute to energy savings.

Over the last few years, the industry has seen energy-efficient design trends emerge, and this movement is likely to increase in importance and feasibility in the decades to come.

Lighting

A shift from incandescents and fluorescents to light-emitting diode (LED) technology was one of the first steps taken in c-store design to cater to energy efficiency. In fact, the Department of Energy anticipates most lighting installations will use LEDs by 2035.

TXB, which operates 54 sites in Texas and Oklahoma, utilizes LED lighting and designed the fixtures to reflect the overall store design.

“Early in the design process for our new TXB-branded locations, like the one in Georgetown, Texas, I came across these round, suspended light fixtures in Europe and loved the statement it made,” said Kevin Smartt, CEO, TXB. “I brought that idea to the design team, and we ended up with a square version from Solera Corp. as it aligns with the square elements in our branding. These are now placed in the sales floor area as this location has high ceilings, and it highlights our offerings nicely.”

TXB also capitalizes on natural day lighting, which, along with the LEDs, lowers energy costs and usage as well as greenhouse gas emissions.

HVAC & Refrigeration

Aside from lighting, c-stores are taking renewed interest in their heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) units for new builds.

“… New HVAC coolant systems that use propane vs. freon or other gases are producing good results for energy efficiency and are better for the environment,” said Smartt.

Similarly, refrigeration systems are evolving.

Major Oil, with two traditional c-stores in operation in Missouri and three to come in Q1 2025, is transitioning to energy-efficient, closed-door refrigerators and freezers, as well as motion sensors for low-traffic areas and LEDs.

“Our refrigeration systems are evolving to use eco-friendly refrigerants with advanced temperature-control technologies to minimize energy usage. I’ll basically be able to manage my energy at the store from my phone,” said Major Itule, CEO of Major Oil, referencing smart energy management systems to optimize real-time electricity usage through artificial intelligence and Internet of Things technology.

Electric Vehicles

Shifting gears, with the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) growing and government regulation supporting a transition to EVs, c-store chains are also at least considering adding EV chargers to their forecourt. Many have already done so and have also committed to an EV infrastructure for any new builds, incorporating the chargers into their forecourt design.

TXB, for instance, is investing in EVs for its new builds.

“I like to call ourselves ‘energy agnostic’ because we aim to offer any type of energy our guests might want or need. I see the investment in e-charging stations growing in our industry as EVs become more popular in the next 10 years,” said Smartt. “Investing in and installing them now, even if it’s early in the adoption process, is one way we’re encouraging our industry peers to commit to this new type of fuel.”

Major Oil, too, is committed to catering to the EV customer.

Itule is installing EV chargers at his c-stores and integrating them with his energy system to balance peak loads.

Once his initial five stores are generating income, he’ll open his Convenience Store Portable Above Ground Stations (CPAGs) — autonomous and frictionless sites with EV chargers on the perimeter.

Solar

Major Oil is also adopting solar panels for rooftops and solar canopies in parking lots in his convenience store design.

“This will not just be for powering the store, but also powering EV charging, which I kind of like because I’m in business to make money,” said Itule. “So now I’m not paying the utility company for my electricity. I’m getting it from the sun. Now, of course, there’s a cost factor that goes into that initially, right? But one day, that’s all paid off, and now I’m at 100% profit on my EV charging.”

In 10 years, Itule noted, c-stores have the potential to become nearly self-sustaining microgrids, using renewable sources such as solar and wind to produce and manage their own energy.

More Steps Forward

C-stores can find alternative methods of conserving energy and incorporate this goal into design. Depending on the space and funds available, a variety of avenues can be taken.

For example, TXB conserves water with its cistern tanks. It also has a garden at one of its locations, where produce is typically given to guests for free, creating a sense of community and loyalty.

Major Oil is also committed to energy efficiency through using recycled or sustainably sourced building materials for store construction and implementing high-performance insulation.

The company is planning to open its first CPAG in Q2 2025, with a goal of 15 total operational stores by the end of 2025.

Of course, hurdles will exist when adopting energy-efficient designs. Itule listed initial capital costs, integration with legacy systems, regulations, supply chain limitations and employee training as a few.

“(However,) c-stores have a unique opportunity to lead in energy efficiency due to their widespread presence and direct impact on both energy consumption and consumer habits,” said Itule. “Moving forward, collaborations between utility companies, tech firms and c-store chains could streamline innovation, making energy-efficient solutions more affordable and accessible.”

“It’s always beneficial to make the investments up front for not only industry trends to come, but to make the world a greener, more sustainable place,” Smartt added.