Consumers Expected to Spend More Than Ever this Holiday Season

Consumers are ready to spend big this holiday season — according to a recent report from NRF, consumer spending is expected to reach a record $902 per person on average on seasonal items. This amount represents an uptick of $25 per person compared to last year’s figure, and $16 higher than the previous record set in 2019.

“The winter holidays are a treasured time for Americans, and they are prioritizing spending on family this holiday season,” said NRF Vice President of Industry and Consumer Insights Katherine Cullen. “Despite the shorter window of time between Thanksgiving and Christmas, retailers are prepared to meet the needs of consumers by providing holiday shoppers with earlier deals and sales and by ensuring inventory is available for the most in-demand items this year.”

According to NRF, this increase in holiday spending can largely be attributed to gifts for family members. The survey revealed that of the $902 shoppers plan to spend, about $641 is reserved for gifts for family, friends, coworkers and more. The remaining balance will be spent on other seasonal items, like food, candy, decorations, greeting cards and other seasonal items.

NRF reported that nearly all U.S. adults (92%) plan to celebrate winter holidays such as Christmas, Hanukkah or Kwanzaa this year, in line with 2023.

Nearly half (45%) of holiday shoppers plan to browse and buy items before November, which is consistent with recent years and up from 40% 10 years ago. The top reasons for early shopping include spreading out their budget (59%), avoiding the stress of last-minute shopping (45%), avoiding crowds (42%) and pursuing prices or promotions that cannot be missed (42%). Despite the early start, most consumers (62%) anticipate finishing their shopping in December.

“While most consumers will opt to shop at traditional retailers this holiday season, many younger consumers between the ages of 18 to 24 will also head to thrift stores and resale shops,” said Prosper Executive Vice President of Strategy Phil Rist. “Secondhand and refurbished gifts appeal to this age group’s desire to save money and be more sustainable.”

Gift cards remain the most popular item on consumers’ wish lists, with 53% of shoppers requesting them this year. That is followed by clothing and accessories (49%), books and other media (28%) and personal care or beauty items (25%).

The increased demand for seasonal products offers a prime opportunity for c-store retailers looking to cash in.