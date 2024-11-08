Nominate Your C-Store Chain for Chain of the Year

Each October CStore Decisions recognizes a Chain of the Year. The Chain of the Year is a convenience store, travel center or petroleum chain standing out in the industry for operational excellence, innovation and a strong future-focused direction.

CStore Decisions’ Chain of the Year Award is the oldest and most prestigious award in convenience retailing and the 36th winner of this award will be joining an elite list of chains that began with Wawa in 1990.

The winning chain will be celebrated at an evening dinner/event during the NACS Show where the chain’s owner/CEO will accept the award on behalf of the chain. The Chain of the Year is also featured as the cover story in CStore Decisions’ November issue.

The Chain of the Year is selected by CStore Decisions’ editors with input from retailers including various members of our editorial board and past winners of the award. If you would like your convenience store chain to be strongly considered for the award in 2025, fill out the nomination form here. Nominations will be accepted through Dec. 13.