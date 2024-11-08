Stewart’s Opens Refurbished New York Location

The move comes as part of the retailer's $50 million capital investment plan for 2024.

Stewart’s Shops has opened its remodeled, larger shop on South Main Street in Dutchess County, N.Y. The new store represents an investment of $2.7 million back into the Pine Plains community.

The Pine Plains shop now features an expanded food bar with more space for a variety of hot foods, fresh sandwiches and cold drinks, plus a spacious new beer cave.

With its new double turbo oven, hot pizza will be ready in minutes, as Stewart’s serves everything from breakfast pizza and classic pepperoni to Buffalo chicken pizza and the ever-popular cheesy garlic pizza.

The new coffee stations also provide plenty of room for customers to make your their own cup, just the way they like it.

Located in a community that is home to many cattle and horse farms, Pine Plains is nestled between the Hudson River and the Connecticut state line.

The Pine Plains shop is one of 13 Stewart’s locations in Dutchess County. Stewart’s Shops’ multimillion dollar investment in the shop is part of its $50 million capital investment plan for 2024.

The new shop and expanded parking area provide the perfect spot for customers to grab a bite to eat and relax at one of the store’s booths. The retailer also caters to on-the-go commuters looking to pop in for a quick bowl of chili or a sandwich on their way to work.

And the expanded gas island, which includes diesel, makes the new Pine Plains location the perfect one-stop shop.

To celebrate the opening of the new Pine Plains shop and illustrate its commitment to supporting its communities, Stewart’s is donating $1,500 to Pine Plains Community Food Locker.