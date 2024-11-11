Food That Fits

Proprietary programs, branded partnerships or a combination of both can help retailers develop the ideal foodservice offering for their individual communities.

Just as a c-store retailer evaluates its market area when choosing the products to sell at its stores, it also considers its market when selecting its foodservice programs, as well as operations, space and long-term goals.

Preferring Proprietary

By giving customers a quick place to fill up on high-quality meals and snacks as well as fuel up their tanks, Duchess convenience stores, with 117 locations in Ohio and West Virginia, regards its foodservice program as integral to securing its place as “the heartbeat of the communities we serve,” according to Nathan Arnold, the company’s director of marketing.

A legacy proprietary concept available in most of the stores, the deli features a full line of daypart-spanning items, including breakfast sandwiches, signature biscuit stuffers, cold deli subs, pizza, hamburgers, hot sandwiches, roller grill items and sweet treats.

A second proprietary concept, the fresh Mexican Tic Tac Taco, is currently available in two stores. Arnold noted that the company plans to expand this concept into additional Duchess locations.

Even though branded concepts can be relied upon to provide recipes, innovation, distribution of ingredients and marketing support that could “eliminate some operational headaches,” Arnold stated that the company elected to go proprietary to avoid brand limitations.

“For instance,” he explained. “If you go with a branded fried chicken concept, if your customer base wants a grab-and-go breakfast or pizza by the slice, you might be missing out on sales.”

Proprietary concepts allow Duchess to grow steadily and easily by trying new products — including limited-time offers — to add excitement and seasonality and quickly moving on if something doesn’t quite fit. Arnold pointed out that the factors the company considered years ago when it launched its foodservice program are still pertinent today.

“We have always considered what our customers crave and how a concept impacts our operations to ensure that our team members can easily understand recipes and quickly prepare the food,” he said.

Branded Programs and Combinations

Cubby’s, with 42 locations in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota, and Kwik Stop convenience stores, with 26 locations in Nebraska and one in Colorado, launched foodservice programs to service rural market areas that had few, if any, restaurant options. Cubby’s introduced foodservice with Godfather’s Express Pizza a little over 25 years ago, said De Lone Wilson, company president.

Today, the stores offer various combinations of Godfather’s, Chester’s Fried Chicken and proprietary Cubby’s brand breakfast, lunch and dinner sandwiches and salads. The company also operates its own Cubby’s Pizza program in markets where Godfather’s has prior franchise agreements.

Wilson explained that the company chose to go with branded foodservice programs “because the recipes were developed, product lines chosen and ingredients made available at better prices with consistent supply due to economies of scale.”

One “intangible benefit,” he pointed out, is that employees are more likely to follow recipe, food handling and service protocols when they know that branded concepts conduct regular in-store audits. However, “sometimes they can go a little far in telling our people what they can and cannot do and how they should focus on getting their products out first.”

Kwik Stop offers a combination of OLM Solution’s pcpizza (formerly Piccadilly Pizza) and its own proprietary Kwik & Fresh and Mexi Fresh snacks and meals. The chain began selling products from Piccadilly Circus Pizza, a branded Mexican concept, and its own brand burgers and deli items in the 1990s, said M. David May, Kwik Stop’s director of food services.

In 2012, it started changing from the branded Mexican concept to its own Mexi Fresh brand. Some stores also offer Krispy Krunchy Chicken.

“Our foodservice offerings are a little different per store, depending on what the community already has,” May reported. “The Kwik & Fresh program is in all our stores.”

Kwik Stop chose to go with branded concepts for its pizza and chicken programs because “their buying power helps us to manage ingredient costs, so we can pass that savings on to our customers,” he explained. The concepts also promote national brand recognition through extensive marketing on social media.

For its deli and Mexican concepts, Kwik Stop prefers to add items at will.

“We’re always looking for new items for our Kwik & Fresh brand,” May said.