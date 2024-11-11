Pilot Offers Free Meal for Veterans, Begins Roundup Campaign

Pilot is offering a free meal to all military service members and their families to celebrate this year’s Veteran’s Day, an offer that is available at participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 Fuel Network travel centers nationwide.

Additionally, Pilot will continue its long-standing support of Call of Duty Endowment with a $100,000 donation to kickstart this year’s round-up campaign and invites guests to join in contributing to Call of Duty Endowment to help veterans transition into rewarding civilian careers after military service.

Now through Nov. 30, guests can choose to round up their in-store purchase to the nearest dollar at any participating Pilot, Flying J or One9 Fuel Network travel center. All proceeds will be directly donated to Call of Duty Endowment. Since 2019, Pilot and its guests have raised over $4 million for Call of Duty Endowment, resulting in more than 7,000 successful veteran career placements.

“We are deeply grateful to our nation’s veterans and their families for their sacrifice and service and consider it a privilege to express our thanks with a complimentary meal at our stores on Veterans Day,” said Brad Anderson, chief operating officer at Pilot. “With our guests’ generous support, Pilot will continue making a lasting difference for service members and their families. We take pride in and appreciate our many veteran team members and are thankful to be able to give back in such a meaningful way by helping other veterans find rewarding careers.”

On Veterans Day, service members and their families verified through ID.me in the myRewards Plus app will be eligible for a free meal credit up to $12. The Veterans Day offer can be claimed on Nov. 11 through Pilot’s myRewards Plus app and redeemed at participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 Fuel Network travel centers on a variety of food and beverage options, including hot and cold deli items, fountain beverages and Pilot coffee.

With successful ID.me verification, service members will also enjoy exclusive deals and a year-round 10% discount on food and beverages at participating travel centers when checking out with myRewards Plus.

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway and employs approximately 30,000 people. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot has nearly 900 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.2 million guests per day.