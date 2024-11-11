Refuel Owner Considers Selling C-Store Business

Private equity owner First Reserve is reportedly in talks with investment bankers, with an initial valuation coming in at around $1.5 billion.

After buying c-store chain Refuel in 2019, private equity firm First Reserve is evaluating options for the future of the brand. According to Reuters, First Reserve is considering a sale that values the chain at around $1.5 billion including debt.

The private equity owner is allegedly in talks with investment bankers to begin a potential sale process in the first half of 2025. The source, according to Reuters, preferred to remain anonymous but is familiar with the matter. According to the source, some potential buyers could include other c-store retailers or buyout firms.

A deal, however, is not guaranteed — First Reserve may keep operating the business. Should a deal go through, Refuel would earn a valuation equivalent to about 13 times its annual core earnings of nearly $120 million.

Refuel, based in Charleston, S.C., currently operates 230 c-stores across North Carolina, South Carolina, Mississippi, Arkansas and Texas, with the majority of stores located in the Carolinas.

Reuters reported that in January 2022, First Reserve moved its Refuel Investment into a continuation fund, which allows a buyout firm to continue owning an asset beyond its traditional lifespan. This move also allowed Refuel to pursue funding from new investors.

Also in 2022, the company received a $511 million capital infusion from First Reserve for acquisition growth.

“We are excited to continue to partner with the Refuel management team to execute on our growth strategy,” said Neil Wizel, partner at First Reserve at the time of the move. “The additional capital is intended to fund expansion of the business as we continue to focus on building a leading U.S. convenience store brand.”

Refuel then grew its network through a series of acquisitions, including the addition of Embark Energy, Great Stops, Whalen’s Eagle’s Enterprises and many more. In total, Refuel has completed 16 acquisitions since 2019, with its store count currently sitting at 230.