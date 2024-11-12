Love’s Opens Newest Travel Stop in Missouri

The new site adds 80 jobs and 61 truck parking spaces to the company's network.

Love’s Travel Stops has opened its second new location in southwest Missouri this year with the addition of its latest Jasper, Mo., travel stop. Located along Interstate 49, the retailer opened opened the first in June of this year off of Interstate 44 in Sarcoxie.

The Jasper travel stop adds 61 truck parking spaces and other amenities for professional truck drivers, including laundry, showers and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) fueling for cardless payments.

In addition to Love’s Fresh Kitchen with food offerings prepared daily, this travel stop includes a Dunkin’ Donuts and a Subway. The location is also part of Love’s growing RV network, with five RV hookups and four additional RV parking spaces, RV dump, Wi-Fi and other amenities for travelers between the Joplin and Kansas City metro areas. Jasper is located near the border of the scenic Ozark Mountains region, with numerous tourist destinations, parks and forests. Love’s continues to add RV hookups at new and existing travel stop locations.

As a new Love’s, this location has space for EV chargers allocated to be able to quickly partner with local utility companies to install EV charging stations should there be customer demand.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $5,000 to the Jasper School District.

New store facts and services include:

Nearly 15,000 square feet

61 truck parking spaces

Approximately 80 jobs added

Love’s Fresh Kitchen

Dunkin’ Donuts and Subway

Eight diesel bays

Five showers

Laundry facilities

CAT Scale

99 car parking spaces

Five RV hookups and RV dump

Four RV parking spaces

Dog park

Self-checkout options

Headquartered in Oklahoma City with nearly 40,000 employees in North America and Europe, Love’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 652 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers.