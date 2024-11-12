Weigel’s Launches $6 Value Menu

Customers can choose from seven different combinations on the retailer's $6 W Menu.

Weigel’s has announced the launch of its new $6 W Menu, which features seven unique combos designed to give customers a hearty meal at an unbeatable price.

With holiday spending often putting pressure on budgets, Weigel’s recognizes the importance of offering affordable, satisfying meal options.

“Our new $6 W Menu was crafted with variety in mind,” said Doug Yawberry, President of Weigel’s. “From hearty biscuits to our signature pizza slices and refreshing beverage pairings, each combo offers value and satisfaction for our customers on the go. Especially dur-ing the holidays, we know every dollar counts, and we’re proud to provide our community with options that help make their season a little easier.”

Beyond just serving their customers, the $6 W Menu is part of Weigel’s strategic push to compete directly with quick-service restaurants (QSRs) in the foodservice arena.

“As more customers turn to convenience stores for their meals, we’re focused on delivering the same quality and satisfaction they expect from a QSR, at a fraction of the cost,” Yawberry explained. “We’re not just competing on price — we’re challenging the idea of what convenience stores can offer. With our $6 W Menu, we’re redefining value and convenience for our customers.”

Here’s a look at the $6 W Menu combos:

Combo 1: Kick-start the day with a Sausage Biscuit, Ring Donut, and Medium Coffee.

Combo 2: The SEC Biscuit paired with a 12oz RedBull is perfect for those needing a savory and energizing start.

Combo 3: For pizza lovers, two slices of Breakfast Pizza and a 20oz Pepsi create the ideal break-fast option.

Combo 4: The classic Chicken Biscuit and an 11oz Tropicana juice offer a refreshing combo for any time of day.

Combo 5: Lunchtime favorites — two slices of pizza with a 20oz Coke — are a crowd-pleaser.

Combo 6: Grab a Hot Dog, Doritos, and a 20oz Aquafina for a filling meal anytime.

Combo 7: Two Roller Grill items, Better Day Chips, and a Medium Fountain Drink make for a quick and tasty option.

By offering these combos at a fixed $6 price point, Weigel’s aims to support customers facing the pinch of inflation and rising dining costs.

“We believe that affordable, delicious meals should be accessible to everyone,” Yawberry explains. “Our customers are looking for options that match their busy lifestyles and budget without sacrificing quality, and the $6 W Menu delivers on that promise.”

The $6 W Menu is a testament to Weigel’s commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, proving that convenience, quality, and value can go hand in hand.

Established in 1931, Weigel’s is a family owned and operated East Tennessee business. Weigel’s is a trusted name in the convenience store industry, known for its commitment to providing top-quality products and exceptional customer service. Weigel’s operates 82 convenience stores, a dairy, and a bakery.