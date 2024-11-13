7-Eleven to Expand Gulp Radio to 12,500 U.S. Stores

Gulp Radio is one of America's largest commercial radio networks, developed through a partnership between 7-Eleven and Qsic.

7-Eleven recently announced that it will be expanding its Gulp Radio programming deployment to 5,000 stores across the U.S. by the end of 2024 and to more than 12,000 additional stores by the end of 2025, including 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes locations.

Currently in more than 4,000 stores, 7-Eleven stated that once fully developed at scale, Gulp Radio will be one of North America’s largest commercial radio networks, reaching 13 million daily shoppers.

The Gulp Radio network’s expansion is the result of an extended partnership with audio retail media platform Qsic, which has allowed 7-Eleven to more quickly develop and bring audio messaging to market. Through Qsic’s AI-powered creative audio development, 7-Eleven can more efficiently generate localized audio advertisements that reach target audiences during peak times.

On average, 7-Eleven store locations with Gulp Radio network (or programming or broadcasting) capability have experienced between 5-9% overall sales lift, according to the retailer.

“Audio is the easiest and most cost-effective way to influence consumer behavior within the convenience store environment. Qsic’s audio platform authentically connects with in-store customers to immediately drive measurable results for our brand partners,” said Mario Mijares, vice president of marketing, insights, loyalty and monetization platforms at 7-Eleven, Inc. “Qsic has already proven its value in our stores, we’re excited to extend our partnership with them throughout the U.S.”

According to the Interactive Advertising Bureau’s Digital Out of Home & In-Store Retail Media Playbook 2024, 85% of all retail media transactions are in-store, yet most retailers need help to ensure their in-store advertisements hit the mark and influence over-the-counter sales.

With its proprietary technology, Qsic surpasses IAB standards by adjusting audio volume based on ambient noise levels, ensuring each ad is heard clearly.

“Gulp Radio network has already driven significant results for advertisers by optimizing in-store assets to influence shoppers at the point of purchase. In-store retail media presents a huge opportunity for brands to drive more conversions, and 7-Eleven and Gulp Radio are at the forefront,” said Matt Elsley, co-founder and CEO at Qsic.

Launched in October 2022, Gulp Media Network is America’s largest coast-to-coast immediate consumption Retail Media Network designed to leverage 7-Eleven’s customer purchase and behavioral data, which is 95 million loyalty members strong, or approximately one in four Americans.