Who will be among this year’s 40 Under 40?

CStore Decisions is thrilled to invite you to a special virtual event celebrating next-generation and young executive leaders who are standing out at their convenience store chains for their leadership skills.

Join us for the 40 Under 40 Virtual Gala as we unveil the 2024 Class of 40 Under 40 Leaders to Watch on Dec. 3, 2024 at 2 p.m. EST. RSVP here to attend.