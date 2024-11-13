Twice Daily Introduces 24/7 Delivery Through Mobile App

The retailer partnered with DoorDash to enhance delivery services for its Twice Daily and White Bison Coffee brands.

Tri Star Energy, parent company of Twice Daily and White Bison Coffee, has partnered with on-demand delivery platform DoorDash to offer guests 24/7 delivery through its mobile app. This will allow guests throughout Twice Daily and White Bison Coffee’s middle Tennessee and north Alabama footprint to order goods directly from their smartphones.

“We are thrilled to bring an added layer of convenience to our valued guests,” said Tri Star Energy’s Director of Marketing Eric Rush. “There are times when our guests are craving something from Twice Daily and White Bison but can’t make it to us. Now they don’t have to worry, we will come to them. This allows us to extend our reach and allow our guests to have their favorite products delivered right to their doorstep.”

The brand announced the launch of Made to Order coffee, subs, sandwiches, breakfast and snacks in its locations in October 2023. This new service unveiled customizable options for loyal guests to delight in for the first time. Made to Order is a convenient and easy-to-use way for guests to personalize their food just how they like it.

Now, with delivery through the app and through DoorDash, more people can have their favorite customized Twice Daily and White Bison Coffee offerings delivered fresh directly to them.

In addition to Made to Order and traditional convenience items, the brand’s offerings range from grab-and-go snacks, including organic brands, to a selection of staple groceries. A fresh deli case provides handmade and healthy options featuring fruits, sandwiches, salads and snacks. Additional offerings include doughnuts and pastries and freshly prepared breakfast and lunch sandwiches. Guests can also enjoy discounted items and limited time offers exclusively available through the brand’s loyalty program, Twice Daily Rewards.

The White Bison Coffee concept offers expertly roasted, handcrafted specialty coffee drinks — featuring drip coffee, single-origin pour-over coffees, cold brew, nitro coffee, hot and cold espresso beverages, seasonal drinks and more. Guests can also enjoy freshly baked pastries and handmade breakfast and lunch items, including sandwiches, salads and Bistro snack boxes.