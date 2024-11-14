7-Eleven Announces Holiday Food Deals

The retailer is offering discounts on pizza, snacks, beverages and more at stores across the U.S.

7-Eleven has announced new limited-time deals in anticipation of the holiday season. From savings on pizza to mini chicken quesadillas and tacos, customers can find the retailer’s latest seasonal items and discounts at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores. Deals include:

Whole Pizzas for $9: For a limited time, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can grab any whole pizza on Thanksgiving Eve, Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day for only $9.

Mini Chicken Quesadillas and Tacos: For a limited time at participating stores, snag five crisp, mini fried quesadillas stuffed with chipotle-seasoned chicken breast, peppers and four cheeses for only $2.50. Customers can also bundle with 10 mini tacos for an additional $2.50.

“At 7-Eleven, we’re ringing in the season by offering unbeatable holiday deals on fan-favorite hot food items for everyone to enjoy, whether snacking with friends or hosting a festive holiday gathering,” said Deanna Hall, Senior Product Director, Fresh Foods at 7-Eleven, Inc.

Additionally, back by popular demand, customers can enjoy the exclusive, limited-edition MTN Dew Blue Shock Slurpee drink, which features a unique blend of citrusy MTN Dew Zest and a hint of raspberry sweetness. And for a limited time, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can snag a 30-ounce Big Gulp fountain beverage for only 89 cents when they purchase any grill item.

“We’re always listening to our customers, and we’re thrilled to bring back the fan-favorite MTN Dew Blue Shock Slurpee drink as a special surprise to make the holiday season even more memorable as people spend quality time with friends and family,” said Dennis Phelps, Senior Vice President, Merchandising (Vault & Proprietary Beverages) at 7-Eleven, Inc.

This holiday season, 7-Eleven is teaming up with Fanatics to give 50 lucky winners a VIP experience at their top pick regular season college football game. Loyalty members who shop participating products — such as Slurpee and Big Gulp drinks, Big Bite hot dogs and any variety of Red Bull — either in-store or via 7NOW Delivery will be entered to win.