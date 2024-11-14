Brand Reigns in Convenience Stores as the Power of Location Wanes

For decades, convenience stores relied heavily on one major advantage to drive foot traffic — location. A prime spot on Main Street used to be the key to success. But the landscape has shifted dramatically in recent years, especially in the wake of the pandemic.

The rise of smartphones, mobile commerce and digital interactions has diminished the power of proximity. Now, the strength of a convenience store’s brand is the new currency for growth and customer retention.

Retail in a Smartphone-Driven World

With 90% of Americans owning a smartphone in 2023 (up from just 35% in 2011, according to Pew Research), today’s consumers have unlimited choices at their fingertips. The pandemic accelerated digital innovation, making it easier for shoppers to discover and engage with brands in ways they couldn’t before. This shift means that relying solely on a convenient location is no longer enough.

For convenience retailers, mobile apps have become an essential part of the customer experience — offering store locators, fuel prices, mobile ordering and pay-at-the-pump features. The challenge is that every retailer offers these options now. What will differentiate your app, your store and your experience from the next?

Why Brand is the New Proximity

Branding can often seem like a nebulous concept, but at its core, it’s straightforward: A brand is a promise made and kept to customers, creating loyalty and preference over time. And it’s not just about a logo or colors — it’s the sum of every customer interaction.

Retailers who build a brand that resonates emotionally with customers are seeing significant rewards.

A study by Oliver Wyman found that retailers with high scores in “brand connection” and “progress” experienced over 5x more annual growth than those who didn’t (11% annual growth versus 2%). What does this tell us? Branding is no longer a “nice to have” — it’s a growth engine. Without a strong, consistent brand presence, convenience stores risk losing relevance or being overtaken by competitors offering similar products or services.

There’s progress in the industry as convenience stores reposition themselves as more than just gas stations, but there’s more opportunity than ever to harness brand power.

Winning with Brand: Beyond the Pump

You don’t need an enormous budget to build a strong brand, but you do need a clear vision and an intentional strategy. Retailers should begin by asking two simple but critical questions:

What sets you apart? How consistently are you delivering on that difference?

It’s crucial to connect with customers in a way that deepens their trust and reliance on your brand. Technology, such as mobile apps, loyalty programs and digital marketing, will only get you so far. These are tools — but without a compelling brand story, they’re just features that anyone else can replicate.

With a strong brand, however, you can breathe life into these tools. You’ll not only stand out in the market but create meaningful, lasting connections with your customers that turn a one-time visitor into a loyal, lifetime customer.

Taking Action: Pulling it All Together with Integrated Marketing

Building a brand requires more than just external marketing — it requires internal alignment and a strategic approach. This means clarifying what your brand stands for and ensuring that every touchpoint, from your digital presence to your store operations, delivers on that promise. Integrated marketing is the key here. By aligning your digital experiences, social media efforts, paid media, and in-store operations, you create a seamless, unified brand experience that keeps customers coming back.

Most convenience store retailers already have the pieces in place — they just need to bring it all together.

The opportunity is vast. The tools are available. The question is, will you seize this moment to build a brand that lasts?

Matt Riezman is a Partner at NexChapter, a growth advisory firm helping businesses build their brand and accelerate growth. Formerly the Director of Brand Marketing at Kum & Go, Matt led their rebranding and marketing transformation efforts. Reach out to Matt at [email protected] to learn how NexChapter can help you elevate your brand and marketing strategy.