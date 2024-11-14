Express Petro, Kent Distributors Enhance Fuel Logistics and Administration Practices

The company recently deployed a new solution to streamline operations in the back office.

Express Petro Transportation and Kent Distributors recently implemented Techoil Dispatch, a solution created by Inatech, to transform their approach to managing fuel logistics and administration.

“The development of Techoil Dispatch is a significant advancement for an industry that has been stuck in the 1980s,” said Jessica Barnhill, Director of Transportation and Supply at Express Petro. “We’ve moved from paper processes to a streamlined, digital solution that brings everything we need into one place. The freight invoicing with tank monitoring has drastically improved our efficiency, and the system’s paperless options save our team both time and money.”

Express Petro has benefited from TOD’s unified platform, which consolidates essential functions — from tank monitoring to automated communication and freight invoicing — helping them avoid the complexity of multiple systems. This streamlined workflow has led to a significant reduction in administrative costs and optimized invoicing, making the Accounts Receivable department more efficient than ever.

Established in 2002, Inatech is a pioneer in cloud-based energy trading risk management (ETRM) and fuel management solutions, catering to the evolving needs of the energy trading, fuel wholesale, distribution and retail markets.

Express Petro Transportation, part of the Kent Cos., is a leading common carrier in the U.S., focused on safe and efficient fuel transportation. Kent Distributors, specializing in fuel wholesale, supports Express Petro’s commitment to innovation and high standards in service and reliability.