Wawa Opens First Georgia Store, Kicks Off Expansion Plan

The retailer plans to open more than 26 new stores in the market, with three coming before the end of the year.

Wawa has officially entered its ninth state, Georgia, with the opening of its latest store in Bainbridge. The retailer also announced plans to open two additional Georgia sites by the end of the year in Brunswick and Jesup.

“It’s official — Wawa is opening our doors to serve our newest friends and neighbors in Georgia,” said Brian Schaller, president of Wawa. “We are thrilled to open three stores this year to bring our investment in Georgia to life. These events will also give us the opportunity to share a little bit about our history and culture that is what makes Wawa such an ideal fit for communities here. Over the next few years, we will be continuing to expand and invest in the region as we build new stores and connect with new customers in more Georgia communities.”

The 2024 store grand openings will each feature special events officially introducing Wawa to the community, details on Wawa’s expansion plans and a welcome to all new customers, local officials and charity partners. During the events, Wawa and The Wawa Foundation will also announce new commitments and support to community organizations.

At the three openings this year, Wawa stated that it will make contributions to Second Harvest of Georgia and Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia to support local initiatives as well as provide relief from recent impact of Hurricane Helene. Grants from the Wawa Foundation will total $30,000 in support to the food banks.

The Path Forward

By the end of 2024, Wawa will have three stores open and serving Georgia in Bainbridge, Brunswick and Jesup. In 2025, Wawa will open 5-6 additional stores in Hinesville, Pooler, Waycross, Valdosta and Albany.

Over the next five to eight years, Wawa plans to build and open more than 26 stores in Georgia, at the pace of around three to four stores per year. To build each store, Wawa will invest approximately $7.5 million and employ, on average, 140 contractors and local partners.

Once open, each store will employ an average of 35 associates, with Wawa expecting to create almost 900 long-term new jobs.

Today, Wawa operates more than 1,080 convenience stores across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C., Florida, Alabama, North Carolina and now Georgia.