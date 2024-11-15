CStore Connections to Feature Pickleball Networking Event

C-store professionals will have the opportunity to make bonds with peers and participate in one of the country’s fastest-growing pastimes.

CStore Connections, formerly known as the NAG Conference, is set to offer countless networking opportunities for c-store industry professionals. Taking place this year in Charlotte, N.C., from March 9-12, the event will kick off with a pickleball tournament, hosted at Rally Charlotte.

The experience includes a 30-minute coaching session before the tournament begins, with participants of all ages and abilities welcome to join.

“One of the unique benefits of our conference is the opportunity to connect in a variety of ways. Different types of networking — from structured sessions to informal meet-ups — each bring unique value,” said Allison Dean, executive director of NAG Convenience. “In a more formal setting, like a panel discussion or a workshop, you can learn and connect through shared insights and focused problem-solving. On the other hand, informal gatherings, like our pickleball tournament, allow for deeper personal connections. These casual conversations often open doors for unexpected collaboration and long-term relationships that go beyond business. Both types of bonding are essential because they enrich your network in distinct ways, giving you a well-rounded foundation of support, knowledge and partnership opportunities. Plus, who doesn’t love a little friendly competition?”

This tournament offers a unique opportunity to break the ice and foster connections in a relaxed, yet spirited environment. With pickleball’s easy-to-learn nature and broad appeal, everyone from novices to seasoned players can join in the fun.

The tournament encourages teamwork, friendly competition and networking, setting a positive and energetic tone for the conference ahead. By participating in this pre-conference activity, attendees can build camaraderie, share industry insights and create lasting memories, ensuring a dynamic start to the event.

Attendees can add the pickleball tournament to their registration for $150 per person, with a cap of 35 participants.

Don’t miss out on the fun! We’ll provide the paddles — just secure your spot in the tournament today. Let’s make this game one to remember — click here to join the action!