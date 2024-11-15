GATE Foundation Raises $270,000 for Child Cancer Fund

GATE Petroleum Co.’s philanthropic arm The GATE Foundation recently held its annual charity golf tournament, through which the foundation raised $270,000 to benefit Child Caner Fund (CCF). Funds were raised through fundraising activities at a dinner event as well as sponsorships and registrations for the nearly 400-player golf tournament. The two-day event was held in September at the Ponte Vedra Inn & Club.

“We extend our sincere appreciation to all sponsors, players and volunteers whose outstanding commitment to our tournament contributed to our success in raising these funds for Child Cancer Fund,” said Kathy Brady, executive director of The GATE Foundation. “Your remarkable generosity will allow CCF to provide valuable, caring support for families fighting childhood cancer.”

The CCF is a nonprofit organization established by Jacksonville parents whose children were receiving treatment for cancer in 1994. For 30 years, CCF has walked side-by-side with local families in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, helping them through the challenges of childhood cancer.

“We all depend on the GATE stores in our neighborhoods, but this generous donation is a testament to GATE’s commitment to being a part of our community in ways that are even more lasting and impactful,” said Carla Montgomery, executive director of Child Cancer Fund. “As our Child Cancer Fund families reel with the most devastating news of a childhood cancer diagnosis, the impact of GATE’s support shows our families they will get the help they need, not just for the journey, but for the fight of their lives.”

The GATE Foundation has contributed tens of millions of dollars to support efforts and services that nurture and protect the well-being of family and community. Founded in 1960 by Herbert H. Peyton, GATE Petroleum Company is a heavily-diversified company headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. GATE operates in a variety of industries including retail convenience stores, car washes, fleet and fuel services, real estate and hospitality.