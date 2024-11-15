National Retail Solutions Teams up With LottoShield

The companies have joined forces to enhance lottery theft protection and enhance efficiency.

National Retail Solutions (NRS) has partnered with LottoShield, an innovative lottery fraud prevention system designed to support retailers by connecting to state lottery data to secure lottery ticket sales. LottoShield helps stores take control of lottery sales and inventory, reducing losses, saving time and streamlining operations.

National Retail Solutions (NRS) operates the leading point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform and NRS Pay credit card processing for small and mid-size independent retailers, with over 28,440 active terminals nationwide. The robust, custom-built POS system provides a total checkout ecosystem for retailers.

Retailers incorporating LottoShield in their stores can expect a 90% reduction in lottery theft through its automated tracking and reconciliation features for instant tickets, online lotto and payouts. LottoShield monitors display cases, vending machines and backstock, ensuring that lottery transactions are secure and accounted for precisely.

“With LottoShield, retailers can protect their business from common sources of lottery loss, from missing scratch-off tickets to inconsistent inventory tracking,” said Elie Y. Katz, CEO and President of NRS. “Our goal is to equip our retailers with a solution that improves security and enhances their operational efficiency, so they can focus on growing their business.”

Key features of LottoShield include:

90% Reduction in Lottery Theft: No more concerns over missing scratch-off tickets.

90% Sales Automation: Minimizes manual lottery management tasks for store staff.

Streamlined Training: Enables fast and easy employee onboarding.

Cost Savings: Retailers save up to $15,000 annually by automating lottery management and reducing loss.

LottoShield is part of NRS’s commitment to empowering independent retailers with cutting-edge technology that secures their assets and optimizes their operations. With simple setup and integration options, LottoShield makes securing lottery revenue easy, practical and accessible.

“This partnership enables us to bring LottoShield to independent lottery retailers who previously faced limitations due to POS compatibility. Now, any independent lottery retailer can access LottoShield’s benefits by simply transitioning to NRS’s robust and affordable POS system,” added Mehdi Mahmoodi, CoFounder & COO of LottoShield.