What Would Be the Perfect Convenience Store Location?

The best location for a convenience store can vary depending on if you’re a large operator, a regional player or a smaller chain, as what the competition looks like in a given area.

One of the first rules of real estate is that real estate is all about location, location, location. If this is the No. 1 rule in the real estate business, then the No. 2 rule that is as important if not more important is consider the competition.

Before we discuss what the perfect location for a convenience store would be, let’s first begin with you. What is it you want to accomplish? Are you an owner operator who has a couple of stores and are looking to grow your base of business, or are you someone who already owns multiple stores and you are planning on growing into the 10 to 20 plus store range or beyond. Is your plan to build or buy wherever you can and resell the store or is your plan to grow the family business? It makes a difference.

The criteria for finding the perfect location is the same, but the outcome is different because of the cost involved.

The Perfect Location

Most of the larger chains of convenience store operators have a long-term vision where they are looking 25 to 50 years in the future. They can do this because they have the infrastructure and financial capability to keep the business going for a long time, and they are not dependent on family members to continue the growth, which enables them to develop stores across the country where the people are migrating to.

If you are a regional player with 10 or more stores, then you generally won’t have the infrastructure to jump 1,000 miles across the country and acquire some stores or build a group of stores without jeopardizing your entire operation. Therefore, you are restricted to finding a location that is considered an “A” location with minimal competition, which may mean buying an older store and razing and rebuilding it within your region.

An owner operator with only a few stores is limited in their growth opportunities and would be best suited to acquire a competitor who has a good location but is not a good operator.

I have seen hundreds of convenience store operators who think they are good at operating their stores but, in reality, they are mediocre operators who have an excellent real estate location with the real estate location carrying the business, not their ability as an operator.

So, the perfect location can be different things for different people, but the first step to finding the perfect location is to go to where the people are. A quick demographic search of the area you intend to operate in can be done online or with the assistance of a commercial real estate company that has access to demographic information.

Of course, the location you select must have easy access. A right-hand turn into the location is always preferable, especially coming off a major highway or expressway.

Consider the Competition

Competition is the next factor that will make you or break your business. Is there already a competitor close by? If so, then how much new business do you expect to acquire from the marketplace? There are companies that, for a fee, will do the research for you to help determine how much business a location can generate.

Are your intentions to keep the store and operate it or are your intentions to sell it in the near future? If you plan on keeping it, then be sure to survey the territory to see if there is a possibility of you getting a new competitor down the road and incorporate this into your financial proforma.

Ultimately, the perfect location for a convenience store is one that is a parcel of property large enough to facilitate the store with enough real estate for future growth. Easy ingress and egress for vehicles to enter and leave the location and have strong demographics of available customers and minimal competition.

Terry Monroe (www.terrymonroe.com) is the president and founder of American Business Brokers & Advisors and has been involved in the sale of more than 800 businesses. He serves as a consultant for business buyers and sellers throughout the nation.