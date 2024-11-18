7-Eleven Introduces 60-Cent Coffee Mondays

The retailer launched the promotion in honor of the 60th anniversary of 7-Eleven to-go coffee.

7-Eleven, in honor of its 60th year of offering grab-and-go coffee, is offering customers a small cup of freshly-brewed coffee for 60 cents on every Monday for a limited time. The offer is available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores nationwide. Customers can also pick up a limited-edition 60th anniversary reusable mug while supplies last.

7-Eleven also created a special treat for the occasion — the limited-time Birthday Cake Cappuccino. Customers can try the yellow cake and frosting-flavored cappuccino infused with sprinkles at participating stores.

“As we celebrate 60 years of offering fresh-brewed coffee to-go, we’re excited to thank our loyal customers who have made 7-Eleven their go-to coffee spot for decades with a special deal to help kick start their week,” said Dennis Phelps, senior vice president, merchandising (vault & proprietary beverages). “This anniversary is a reminder of how far we’ve come in shaping coffee culture, and we look forward to continuing to deliver the best in convenience and innovation to coffee lovers nationwide.”

In 1964, 7-Eleven began selling coffee by the cup, revolutionizing both the brand and the coffee industry. The innovation would later introduce the concept of to-go coffee cups to customers nationwide.

Customers can enjoy freshly brewed coffee delivered anytime, anywhere with 7NOW Delivery. 7NOW Delivery is available throughout the U.S. with real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes.

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway, Stripes, Laredo Taco Co. and Raise the Roost Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee, Big Bite and Big Gulp, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos.