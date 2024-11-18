Maverik, Kum & Go Announce National Cookie Day Promotion

Rewards members can find deals on fresh-baked cookies for one day only this December.

Maverik and Kum & Go (K&G) have revealed a special offer on fresh-baked cookies in anticipation of National Cookie Day on Dec. 4.

Maverik’s Adventure Club and K&G’s &Rewards members will enjoy 50% off (limit one per transaction). These deals will be offered across their combined footprint of more than 840 Maverik and K&G locations in 20 states from the Midwest to the West Coast. Upgraded Nitro cardholders can celebrate the day by redeeming one free cookie at Maverik locations only.

Included in this deal is Maverik’s seasonal Oatmeal Cream Pie Stuffed Cookie — a hearty, fresh-baked oatmeal cookie filled with fondant cream.

To take advantage of the deal and access other high-value rewards and benefits, customers can sign up for Maverik’s Adventure Club or upgraded Nitro card membership, or K&G’s &Rewards program.

Maverik operates stores across 13 western states and growing — Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Kum & Go serves customers in locations across 10 states — Arkansas, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

In 2023, Maverik acquired Kum & Go and together, the two brands serve customers in over 800 locations across 20 states and growing.