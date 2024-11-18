What’s Working in C-Store Foodservice?

Focusing on issues and problems is not the answer to successful foodservice. Savvy foodservice operators are succeeding by keying in on solutions and building on what’s working.

There is a tendency to focus on the problems that exist within a business, and there are always lots of obstacles to face. While you can’t close your eyes to these issues, keeping the focus on solutions drives results. Some of these solutions will work and some will not, but dwelling on problems is not a recipe for success. Looking at what is working is critical to how you approach the present and the future. You can’t go back in time to solve previous issues, but you sure can aggressively move forward with what is working.

Here are six examples of how retailers can focus on what’s working across various areas of c-store foodservice.

1. Driving Traffic. There are a lot of ways to drive traffic, which is usually the operator dilemma. The solution is simple: Providing a great guest experience from start to finish and having consistent menu execution are where driving traffic should begin. They are also the keys to maintaining traffic. Anyone can drive traffic by discounting, but this ultimately can “sink the ship.”

Remember: The consumer looks at value in more ways than price. Understand your customers and why they have chosen you for their foodservice experience. This will allow you to focus on what is working and move forward to adding more traffic.

2. Food and Beverage Innovation. Innovation is essential for driving foodservice sales growth, but it must be well thought out to ensure long-term sustainability. The first step is to understand what is selling, what the consumer is coming back for and where you are falling short compared to your competition.

A big question you have to ask is, “Who you are trying to appeal to?” Is quality of product important to you or is it strictly profitability? Food and beverage innovation is best executed by doing variations of current successful menu items. It is important to do what you do well and avoid trying to be everything to everybody. New innovation also must be your most profitable items in today’s marketplace. Look for bold flavored ingredients to make your recipes stand out.

3. Improving Profitability. In the past, foodservice operators looked closely at prime costs (food & beverage, labor and packaging) as a guide to driving a strong bottom line. These clearly remain the most important costs, but today, there is the necessity of looking at all line items of the P&L and working hard to save money on non-prime costs. It is also essential to work more closely with manufacturers and distributor partners to look at alternative specifications as well as products that have multiple uses and have a more stable cost and inventory. Operators also must become more productive and efficient, which will reduce labor costs as well as eliminating some waste.

4. Improved Service and Hospitality. Today’s consumer is looking for a lot more than convenience. Food and beverage quality remains the No. 1 reason a customer frequents your establishment, but great service and hospitality have become crucial to providing consumers with a reason to come back. They want to be recognized and appreciated. They love it when you know them by name and how you like your food and beverages prepared.

Simply providing a warm greeting and an appreciation of thank you as they leave makes an incredible difference in the eyes of the consumer.

5. Employee Engagement. Recognition, appreciation of staff, fair compensation and benefits, as well as an improved work-life balance are working. It is leading to more consistent execution and providing the guests with better overall experiences. The result has been less employee turnover. Many employees actually like going to work and look forward to the opportunity to learn and become more valuable to the company. For that, they are taking better care of the customer and management is rewarding them for being certified in multiple stations and taking good care of their customers with consistent food and beverages as well as hospitality.

6. Improving the Guest Experience. What are the expectations of a customer when it comes to experience? This varies considerably from customer to customer. Whatever the expectations are, having consistency is crucial to that experience. It is up to the foodservice operator to make it easier for a guest to order, pay and pick up their products.

Staff must be able to navigate what type of experience the guest is looking for. Being cordial goes without saying, but the level of engagement will depend upon what the consumer is looking for. It may just be a quick, convenient stop, or it could be that they have made a special to trip to get one of their favorite menu items.

Bruce Reinstein is a partner with Kinetic12 Consulting, a Chicago-based foodservice and general management consulting firm that works with foodservice operators, suppliers and organizations on customized strategic initiatives and guides collaborative forums and best-practice projects. Learn more at Kinetic12.com or contact him at [email protected].