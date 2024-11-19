BreakTime Corner Market to Acquire 39 C-Stores from EG America

Operating under the Minit Mart banner, the retailer plans to rebrand the sites to its "BrakeTime" brand.

BreakTime Corner Market (BTCM) is set to acquire 39 Minit Mart c-stores from EG America, which the company will soon rebrand under its BrakeTime banner. EG noted in its third quarter earnings report that the transaction was valued at $38 million.

BTCM currently operates more than 300 c-stores, mostly consisting of partnered sites with brands like Shell, Chevron, Exxon, Valero, Phillips 66, Citgo and Mobil.

The two companies already have history together — in June, BTCM acquired 23 EG America-owned Loaf N’ Jug stores across North Dakota and Montana.

The move comes at a transformative time for EG America as the company recently divested its remaining U.K. forecourt business to its co-founder Zuber Issa. As a result, Issa stepped down as from his executive leadership roles at EG Group, with other co-founder Mohsin Issa taking control as sole CEO.

In its earnings report, EG stated that the transaction generated net proceeds of $342 million as the company continues to modify its business strategy.

With the profit from the divestment, EG was able to fully repay its bridging facility and repay senior debt.

“Actions taken over the last 12 months demonstrate the group’s commitment to its disciplined financial policy, significantly reducing leverage to create a sustainable business,” the company wrote in a statement. “EG Group now has a strengthened balance sheet, which will continue to be supported by its highly cash generative business model.”

On top of its divestment of its U.K. business and dozens of convenience stores, EG also reported that it sold 19 of its stores to an undisclosed buyer in a deal worth $21 million. The stores are located throughout Kansas and Missouri and also operated under the Minit Mart banner.

Going forward, the company plans to focus on organic growth and earnings initiatives, noting that recent leadership enhancements have strengthened the group overall.

Today, EG Group employs more than 38,000 people in over 5,500 sites across the U.K., Europe, U.S. and Australia.